Salmon in Monroe

Monroe restaurants
Monroe restaurants that serve salmon

SEAFOOD

Campton Restaurant

2660 GA HWY 11, Monroe

Avg 4 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon (Grilled)$13.95
More about Campton Restaurant
The Roe Market

100 S Broad Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon w/ Salad$25.00
More about The Roe Market

