Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Monroe

Go
Monroe restaurants
Toast

Monroe restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Campton Restaurant

2670 State Hwy 11, Monroe

Avg 4 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$7.99
More about Campton Restaurant
Item pic

 

Amici - Monroe - 132 East Church Street

132 East Church Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (STEAK)$13.00
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
More about Amici - Monroe - 132 East Church Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Monroe

Pies

Wedge Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken Salad

Stew

Map

More near Monroe to explore

Athens

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Athens

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (743 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston