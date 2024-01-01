Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak sandwiches in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
Steak Sandwiches
Monroe restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
SEAFOOD
Campton Restaurant
2670 State Hwy 11, Monroe
Avg 4
(82 reviews)
Steak Sandwich
$7.99
More about Campton Restaurant
Amici - Monroe - 132 East Church Street
132 East Church Street, Monroe
No reviews yet
SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (STEAK)
$13.00
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
More about Amici - Monroe - 132 East Church Street
