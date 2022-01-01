Monroe restaurants you'll love

Go
Monroe restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Monroe

Must-try Monroe restaurants

Okaloosa image

 

Okaloosa

311 Hudson Ln, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BACKYARD BURGER$13.00
black angus beef + lettuce + tomato + pickles + dukes mayo + sesame bun + chips or fries.
impossible burger available add $3
PANEED CHICKEN$13.90
lightly breaded + lemon butter caper sauce + mashed potatoes + dinner roll + side salad
CHICK FILET$9.90
Thin fried chicken + spicy Mayo + house pickles + sesame bun
More about Okaloosa
Savage Axe image

 

Savage Axe

1812 tower dr., Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7-12 ppl$18.00
Lane Time- 1 hour$20.00
More about Savage Axe
Banner pic

 

Delta Biscuit Company

2252 Tower Drive Suite 101, Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab & Fried Green Tomatoes$5.95
crispy fried green tomatoes, jumbo lump crab, grape tomato remoulade
Candied Bacon$6.00
thick applewood smoked bacon, cane syrup, black pepper
More about Delta Biscuit Company
Restaurant banner

 

Levee Grill

2538 River Landing, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Levee Grill
Map

More near Monroe to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bossier City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

West Monroe

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ruston

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston