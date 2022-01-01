Monroe restaurants you'll love
Must-try Monroe restaurants
Okaloosa
311 Hudson Ln, Monroe
|BACKYARD BURGER
|$13.00
black angus beef + lettuce + tomato + pickles + dukes mayo + sesame bun + chips or fries.
impossible burger available add $3
|PANEED CHICKEN
|$13.90
lightly breaded + lemon butter caper sauce + mashed potatoes + dinner roll + side salad
|CHICK FILET
|$9.90
Thin fried chicken + spicy Mayo + house pickles + sesame bun
Savage Axe
1812 tower dr., Monroe
|7-12 ppl
|$18.00
|Lane Time- 1 hour
|$20.00
Delta Biscuit Company
2252 Tower Drive Suite 101, Monroe
|Crab & Fried Green Tomatoes
|$5.95
crispy fried green tomatoes, jumbo lump crab, grape tomato remoulade
|Candied Bacon
|$6.00
thick applewood smoked bacon, cane syrup, black pepper
Levee Grill
2538 River Landing, Monroe