Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
Pies
Monroe restaurants that serve pies
Okaloosa
311 Hudson Ln, Monroe
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$6.50
More about Okaloosa
Delta Biscuit Company - 2252 Tower Drive Suite 101
2252 Tower Drive Suite 101, Monroe
No reviews yet
Moon Pie Bread Pudding
$8.00
More about Delta Biscuit Company - 2252 Tower Drive Suite 101
More near Monroe to explore
Jackson
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Shreveport
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Ridgeland
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Flowood
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bossier City
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.9
(5 restaurants)
West Monroe
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Shreveport
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Little Rock
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(365 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(689 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(131 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston