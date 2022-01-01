Monroe restaurants you'll love
Monroe's top cuisines
Must-try Monroe restaurants
More about Main Street Bistro Inc.
Main Street Bistro Inc.
109 South Main Street, Monroe
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$10.50
Crispy flour tortillas filled with tender grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, and melted cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Fried Ravioli
Delicious fried cheese ravioli with bread crumbs, served with marinara sauce.
|Triple Decker Club Sandwich
|$10.25
Oven-roasted turkey breast, smoked Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese. lettuce and sliced ripe tomato stacked between three slices of toasted bread. Served with pickle spear and side of your choice!
More about The Spot
GRILL
The Spot
1513 Concord Ave, Monroe
|Popular items
|4 Veggie
|$8.99
|Lemonade
|$2.00
|Porkchop
|$11.99
More about Franklin Court Grille
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Franklin Court Grille
232 E. Franklin Street, Monroe
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.95
Breaded and fried chicken breast covered in marinara & with mozzarella and Served on a baguette
|Build Your Own Burger
|$9.95
Our single is 6 oz. of freshly ground Brisket on a Brioche bun that includes your choice of any of these sides: lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made bread and butter pickles, mayo, pickled jalapenos, South Carolina BBQ sauce.
|10" BYO Pizza
|$8.95
sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, pulled pork, pulled chicken, black olives, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, bacon, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
More about Main Street Bistro Inc. - REBUILDING
Main Street Bistro Inc. - REBUILDING
109 South Main Street, Monroe
More about Quincy's Family Steakhouse
Quincy's Family Steakhouse
502 West Roosevelt Boulevard, Monroe
More about Sorella Coffee
Sorella Coffee
107 S Main Street, Monroe