Monroe restaurants you'll love

Must-try Monroe restaurants

Main Street Bistro Inc. image

 

Main Street Bistro Inc.

109 South Main Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$10.50
Crispy flour tortillas filled with tender grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, and melted cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Fried Ravioli
Delicious fried cheese ravioli with bread crumbs, served with marinara sauce.
Triple Decker Club Sandwich$10.25
Oven-roasted turkey breast, smoked Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese. lettuce and sliced ripe tomato stacked between three slices of toasted bread. Served with pickle spear and side of your choice!
More about Main Street Bistro Inc.
The Spot image

GRILL

The Spot

1513 Concord Ave, Monroe

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Veggie$8.99
Lemonade$2.00
Porkchop$11.99
More about The Spot
Franklin Court Grille image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Franklin Court Grille

232 E. Franklin Street, Monroe

Avg 4.7 (629 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
Breaded and fried chicken breast covered in marinara & with mozzarella and Served on a baguette
Build Your Own Burger$9.95
Our single is 6 oz. of freshly ground Brisket on a Brioche bun that includes your choice of any of these sides: lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made bread and butter pickles, mayo, pickled jalapenos, South Carolina BBQ sauce.
10" BYO Pizza$8.95
sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, pulled pork, pulled chicken, black olives, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, bacon, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
More about Franklin Court Grille
Main Street Bistro Inc. - REBUILDING image

 

Main Street Bistro Inc. - REBUILDING

109 South Main Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Main Street Bistro Inc. - REBUILDING
Quincy's Family Steakhouse image

 

Quincy's Family Steakhouse

502 West Roosevelt Boulevard, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Quincy's Family Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Sorella Coffee

107 S Main Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sorella Coffee

