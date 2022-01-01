Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Monroe

Go
Monroe restaurants
Toast

Monroe restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Main Street Bistro Inc. image

 

Main Street Bistro Inc.

109 South Main Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tender$5.50
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.50
Five breaded chicken strips deep-fried until golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce and a side of your choice.
More about Main Street Bistro Inc.
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Franklin Court Grille

232 E. Franklin Street, Monroe

Avg 4.7 (629 reviews)
Takeout
*Chicken Fingers*$8.95
Hand sliced breast grilled or breaded & fried, tossed in your favorite sauce or with your choice of sauce on the side.
Chicken Tenders Kids$5.75
Chicken Tender Basket$10.95
Grilled or Fried Served with hand cut fries and choice of dipping sauce. Or have them tossed in your favorite sauce!
More about Franklin Court Grille
Quincy's Family Steakhouse image

 

Quincy's Family Steakhouse

502 West Roosevelt Boulevard, Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
4-pc. Fried Chicken Tenders$7.99
6-pc. Fried Chicken Tenders$9.99
More about Quincy's Family Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Monroe

Salmon

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Map

More near Monroe to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston