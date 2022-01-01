Chicken tenders in Monroe
Monroe restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Main Street Bistro Inc.
Main Street Bistro Inc.
109 South Main Street, Monroe
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$5.50
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$11.50
Five breaded chicken strips deep-fried until golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce and a side of your choice.
More about Franklin Court Grille
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Franklin Court Grille
232 E. Franklin Street, Monroe
|*Chicken Fingers*
|$8.95
Hand sliced breast grilled or breaded & fried, tossed in your favorite sauce or with your choice of sauce on the side.
|Chicken Tenders Kids
|$5.75
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.95
Grilled or Fried Served with hand cut fries and choice of dipping sauce. Or have them tossed in your favorite sauce!