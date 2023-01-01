Salmon burgers in Monroe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chubs Grub Hub LLC - 354 East Franklin Street

354 East Franklin Street, Monroe

Salmon Burger$11.50
Salmon patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Franklin Court Grille - Casual Family Style Dinning...

232 E. Franklin Street, Monroe

Avg 4.7 (629 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Cake Burger$13.95
A house-smoked, burger styled salmon cake served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and Siracha Aioli.
