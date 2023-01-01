Salmon burgers in Monroe
Monroe restaurants that serve salmon burgers
Chubs Grub Hub LLC - 354 East Franklin Street
354 East Franklin Street, Monroe
|Salmon Burger
|$11.50
Salmon patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Franklin Court Grille - Casual Family Style Dinning...
232 E. Franklin Street, Monroe
|Salmon Cake Burger
|$13.95
A house-smoked, burger styled salmon cake served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and Siracha Aioli.