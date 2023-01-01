Chicken parmesan in Monroe
Monroe restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
797 Rte 17M, Monroe
|Chicken Parmigiana Wrap
|$12.99
Breaded Chicken Breast. Marinara Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
|Breaded Breast of Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella with a choice of Penne or Spaghetti. Served with Soup or Salad
|Chicken Parmigiana Hero
|$12.99
Crispy Fried Chicken with Marinara Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese