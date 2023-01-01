Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Monroe

Monroe restaurants
Monroe restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Empire Diner image

 

Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M

797 Rte 17M, Monroe

Avg 4.3 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Wrap$12.99
Breaded Chicken Breast. Marinara Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Breaded Breast of Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella with a choice of Penne or Spaghetti. Served with Soup or Salad
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$12.99
Crispy Fried Chicken with Marinara Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
More about Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
Villa Positano image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Villa Positano

475 NY-17M, Monroe

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana dinner$23.00
Served with spaghetti
More about Villa Positano

