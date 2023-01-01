Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Monroe

Monroe restaurants
Monroe restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Nooshe jân - Persian Grill

400 State Route 17m, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$12.00
Seasoned pan-seared chicken gyro, spring mix, carrots, onions, parsley, lemon juice, and Persian herbs topped with our house-made Nooshe jân White Sauce
CHICKEN KOOBIDEH KABOB WRAP$12.00
Seasoned ground chicken, char-grilled on our open-flame barbecue, spring mix, carrots, onions, parsley, lemon juice, and Persian herbs topped with our house-made Nooshe jân White Sauce.
More about Nooshe jân - Persian Grill
Empire Diner image

 

Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M

797 Rte 17M, Monroe

Avg 4.3 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$12.99
Crispy Breaded Chicken covered in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.99
Crispy Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing
Blackened Chicken Wrap$12.99
Blackened Chicken Breast, Avocado, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing
More about Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M

