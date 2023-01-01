Chicken wraps in Monroe
Monroe restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Nooshe jân - Persian Grill
400 State Route 17m, Monroe
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
|$12.00
Seasoned pan-seared chicken gyro, spring mix, carrots, onions, parsley, lemon juice, and Persian herbs topped with our house-made Nooshe jân White Sauce
|CHICKEN KOOBIDEH KABOB WRAP
|$12.00
Seasoned ground chicken, char-grilled on our open-flame barbecue, spring mix, carrots, onions, parsley, lemon juice, and Persian herbs topped with our house-made Nooshe jân White Sauce.
Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
797 Rte 17M, Monroe
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$12.99
Crispy Breaded Chicken covered in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.99
Crispy Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing
|Blackened Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Blackened Chicken Breast, Avocado, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing