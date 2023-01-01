Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Monroe

Go
Monroe restaurants
Toast

Monroe restaurants that serve cookies

Empire Diner image

 

Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M

797 Rte 17M, Monroe

Avg 4.3 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
Black & White Cookie$2.99
Jumbo Cookie$2.99
More about Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
Consumer pic

 

Nooshe jân - Persian Grill

400 State Route 17m, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PERSIAN RASIN COOKIES$5.00
SEVEN PIECES
More about Nooshe jân - Persian Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Monroe

Pies

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Penne

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Monroe to explore

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Monsey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mahwah

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (914 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (783 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston