Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Monroe

Go
Monroe restaurants
Toast

Monroe restaurants that serve pies

Empire Diner image

 

Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M

797 Rte 17M, Monroe

Avg 4.3 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Assorted Fruit Pie$4.99
More about Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
Villa Positano image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Villa Positano

475 NY-17M, Monroe

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
Takeout
GF 1 Top Pie$15.95
Grandma Pie$22.50
Sicilian Pie 1/2$19.25
More about Villa Positano

Browse other tasty dishes in Monroe

Chili

Caesar Salad

Spaghetti

Penne

Map

More near Monroe to explore

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Monsey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mahwah

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston