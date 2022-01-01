Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
Pies
Monroe restaurants that serve pies
Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
797 Rte 17M, Monroe
Avg 4.3
(1409 reviews)
Assorted Fruit Pie
$4.99
More about Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Villa Positano
475 NY-17M, Monroe
Avg 4.3
(374 reviews)
GF 1 Top Pie
$15.95
Grandma Pie
$22.50
Sicilian Pie 1/2
$19.25
More about Villa Positano
