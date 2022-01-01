Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
Salmon
Monroe restaurants that serve salmon
Empire Diner
797 Rte 17M, Monroe
Avg 4.3
(1409 reviews)
Grilled Salmon Salad
$16.99
Grilled Salmon, Sundried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions & Carrots over Mixed Green Lettuce
More about Empire Diner
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Villa Positano
475 NY-17M, Monroe
Avg 4.3
(374 reviews)
Gr Salmon
$28.00
More about Villa Positano
Browse other tasty dishes in Monroe
Penne
French Fries
Caesar Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chili
More near Monroe to explore
Beacon
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Monsey
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Goshen
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston