Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
Spaghetti
Monroe restaurants that serve spaghetti
Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
797 Rte 17M, Monroe
Avg 4.3
(1409 reviews)
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$8.99
More about Empire Diner - 797 Rte 17M
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Villa Positano
475 NY-17M, Monroe
Avg 4.3
(374 reviews)
Spaghetti G&O
$16.00
More about Villa Positano
More near Monroe to explore
Beacon
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Monsey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Goshen
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1692 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(711 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(563 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston