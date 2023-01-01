Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
French Fries
Monroe restaurants that serve french fries
Richards Pizza - Monroe
20 S. American Way, Monroe
No reviews yet
French Fries
$2.00
More about Richards Pizza - Monroe
Victory Lane Pizza
638 South Main Street, Monroe
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.50
Golden baked fries.
Loaded French Fries
$6.50
Golden baked fries loaded with cheese, and bacon. Served with a side of ranch.
More about Victory Lane Pizza
