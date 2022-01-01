Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
Spaghetti
Monroe restaurants that serve spaghetti
Richards Pizza - Monroe
20 S. American Way, Monroe
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Marinara
$8.25
Kids Spaghetti Meal
$6.00
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
$8.75
More about Richards Pizza - Monroe
The Hangry Hornet - 17 AMERICAN WAY
17 AMERICAN WAY, Monroe
No reviews yet
Spaghetti
$4.99
More about The Hangry Hornet - 17 AMERICAN WAY
