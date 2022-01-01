Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Monroeville

Go
Monroeville restaurants
Toast

Monroeville restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (1697 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Big Damage Brisket$12.99
Tangy Gold BBQ sauce, thinly sliced brisket, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella.
Lrg Brisket Mac$10.99
Smoked Gouda Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Slow cooked brisket, sliced thin, with melted smoked gouda cheese and topped with tangy gold BBQ sauce.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Gateway Grill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gateway Grill

4251 northern pike, Monroeville

Avg 4.6 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET SAND$11.00
More about Gateway Grill
Big Rig's BBQ image

 

Big Rig's BBQ

226 Center Rd, Monroeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Brisket
Brisket Grilled Cheese$15.00
More about Big Rig's BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

4745 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket & Beans
Brisket Grilled Cheese$12.49
Brisket
Texas Style rubbed full size brisket placed in PIT with 100% oak hardwood, low and slow for 12 hours creating a perfect bark and a tender, flavorful brisket!
More about Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

Browse other tasty dishes in Monroeville

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Collard Greens

Italian Subs

Steak Salad

Salmon

Map

More near Monroeville to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston