Brisket in Monroeville
Monroeville restaurants that serve brisket
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville
|Sm Big Damage Brisket
|$12.99
Tangy Gold BBQ sauce, thinly sliced brisket, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella.
|Lrg Brisket Mac
|$10.99
|Smoked Gouda Brisket Sandwich
|$11.99
Slow cooked brisket, sliced thin, with melted smoked gouda cheese and topped with tangy gold BBQ sauce.
More about Gateway Grill
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Gateway Grill
4251 northern pike, Monroeville
|BRISKET SAND
|$11.00
More about Big Rig's BBQ
Big Rig's BBQ
226 Center Rd, Monroeville
|Texas Brisket
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
More about Holy Smokes BBQ Pit
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Holy Smokes BBQ Pit
4745 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
|Brisket & Beans
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$12.49
|Brisket
Texas Style rubbed full size brisket placed in PIT with 100% oak hardwood, low and slow for 12 hours creating a perfect bark and a tender, flavorful brisket!