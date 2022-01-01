Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Monroeville

Monroeville restaurants
Monroeville restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (1697 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled chicken
Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled buffalo chicken.
Strawberry Chicken Salad$12.99
Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled chicken breast. Topped with strawberries, red onion, feta cheese and pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Luna Trattoria

5060 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville

Avg 4.1 (1362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$15.50
More about Bella Luna Trattoria
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

4745 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$12.99
More about Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

