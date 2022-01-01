Chicken salad in Monroeville
Monroeville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville
|Lg Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled chicken
|Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled buffalo chicken.
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled chicken breast. Topped with strawberries, red onion, feta cheese and pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Bella Luna Trattoria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Luna Trattoria
5060 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville
|Chicken Salad
|$15.50