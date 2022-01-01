Chicken sandwiches in Monroeville
Monroeville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Bella Luna Trattoria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Luna Trattoria
5060 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
More about Holy Smokes BBQ Pit
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Holy Smokes BBQ Pit
4745 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Our Southern Fried Chicken Tenders place on a toasted brioche bun with our Nashville Sauce w/ pickles
|Buffalo Ranch Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$10.49
Our Southern Fried Chicken Tenders place on a toasted brioche bun with our homemade Buffalo Ranch Sauce w/ pickles
|Alabama White Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$10.49
Our Southern Fried Chicken Tenders place on a toasted brioche bun with our homemade Alabama White BBQ Sauce w/ pickles.