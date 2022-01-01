Chicken sandwiches in Monroeville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Luna Trattoria

5060 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville

Avg 4.1 (1362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$11.95
More about Bella Luna Trattoria
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

4745 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Our Southern Fried Chicken Tenders place on a toasted brioche bun with our Nashville Sauce w/ pickles
Buffalo Ranch Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$10.49
Our Southern Fried Chicken Tenders place on a toasted brioche bun with our homemade Buffalo Ranch Sauce w/ pickles
Alabama White Chicken Tender Sandwich$10.49
Our Southern Fried Chicken Tenders place on a toasted brioche bun with our homemade Alabama White BBQ Sauce w/ pickles.
More about Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

