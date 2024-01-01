Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Funnel cake in Monroeville

Go
Monroeville restaurants
Toast

Monroeville restaurants that serve funnel cake

Item pic

 

Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville

4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Funnel Cake$9.99
Fried funnel cake topped with powder sugar, chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream
More about Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville
Consumer pic

 

Xia’s Restaurant

2525 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Funnel Cake$8.00
More about Xia’s Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Monroeville

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Cheesy Bread

Cake

Grilled Steaks

Coleslaw

Mac And Cheese

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Monroeville to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (336 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston