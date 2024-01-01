Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Funnel cake in
Monroeville
/
Monroeville
/
Funnel Cake
Monroeville restaurants that serve funnel cake
Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville
4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville
No reviews yet
Funnel Cake
$9.99
Fried funnel cake topped with powder sugar, chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream
More about Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville
Xia’s Restaurant
2525 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville
No reviews yet
Funnel Cake
$8.00
More about Xia’s Restaurant
