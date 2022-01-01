Nachos in Monroeville
Monroeville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville
Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville
4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville
|Nachos - Loaded
|$10.99
*Dads Spicy Chili ONLY** Loaded (chili, cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce with a side of salsa and sour cream) All toppings will be packaged on the side.
|Nachos - Ball Park
|$6.99
Ball Park (cheese & jalapeños) All toppings will be packaged on the side.