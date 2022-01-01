Quesadillas in Monroeville
Monroeville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville
|Quesadilla - Steak
|$8.99
The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce
|Quesadilla - Gyro
|$8.99
The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce
|Kids' Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.99