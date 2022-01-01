Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Monroeville

Go
Monroeville restaurants
Toast

Monroeville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (1697 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla - Steak$8.99
The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce
Quesadilla - Gyro$8.99
The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce
Kids' Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Gateway Grill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gateway Grill

4251 northern pike, Monroeville

Avg 4.6 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA$9.00
More about Gateway Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Monroeville

Baby Back Ribs

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Steak Salad

Italian Subs

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Monroeville to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston