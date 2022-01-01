Monrovia restaurants you'll love

Go
Monrovia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Monrovia

Monrovia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Monrovia restaurants

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

1108 So. Fifth Ave., Monrovia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Duo$8.99
Two 3oz. burgers with your choice of protein. Price includes Classic style - House sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and american cheese. Or style like the Big Burgers for .79 cents each.
Trio$11.99
Three 3oz. burgers with your choice of protein. Price includes Classic style - House sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and american cheese. Or style like the Big Burgers for .79 cents each.
Family Box$39.99
Eight 3oz. burgers with your choice of 2 different proteins, 8 wings, and 2 sides. Price includes Classic style burgers - House sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and american cheese. Or style like the Big Burgers for .79 cents each.
More about BurgerIM
Luscious Dumplings image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Luscious Dumplings

919 W Duarte Rd, Monrovia

Avg 4.2 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Fried Pork 煎猪肉饺 -10pcs$12.00
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions
Boiled Cabbage 白菜猪肉虾饺 - 10pcs$12.00
Fresh Cabbage, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp. (Mildly sweet)
Steamed Pork Soup 蒸汤饺 - 8pcs$12.00
Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
More about Luscious Dumplings
Sena on Myrtle image

 

Sena on Myrtle

409 S. Myrtle, Monrovia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Summer Steak Salad$15.00
seared filet / avocado / charred corn / grape tomato cucumber / cotija / jalapeno-cilantro dressing
*Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich*$12.50
spicy buttermilk fried chicken, havarti cheese, slaw, sriracha mayo, brioche bun. served a la carte.
Buenos Nachos$9.00
spicy beans / three cheeses / cilantro grilled chiles / onion / sour cream
More about Sena on Myrtle
Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia image

 

Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia

730 S. MYRTLE AVE, Monrovia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Watermelon Pineapple$7.45
Mangonada$7.95
More about Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia
Pieology 8050 image

 

Pieology 8050

915 W Huntington Drive, Monrovia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8050
Sharetea image

SMOOTHIES

Sharetea

506 S MYRTLE AVE, MONROVIA

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sharetea
Map

More near Monrovia to explore

San Gabriel

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Arcadia

No reviews yet

West Covina

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Azusa

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston