Monrovia restaurants you'll love

BurgerIM
1108 So. Fifth Ave., Monrovia
|Duo
|$8.99
Two 3oz. burgers with your choice of protein. Price includes Classic style - House sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and american cheese. Or style like the Big Burgers for .79 cents each.
|Trio
|$11.99
Three 3oz. burgers with your choice of protein. Price includes Classic style - House sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and american cheese. Or style like the Big Burgers for .79 cents each.
|Family Box
|$39.99
Eight 3oz. burgers with your choice of 2 different proteins, 8 wings, and 2 sides. Price includes Classic style burgers - House sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and american cheese. Or style like the Big Burgers for .79 cents each.
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Luscious Dumplings
919 W Duarte Rd, Monrovia
|Pan Fried Pork 煎猪肉饺 -10pcs
|$12.00
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions
|Boiled Cabbage 白菜猪肉虾饺 - 10pcs
|$12.00
Fresh Cabbage, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp. (Mildly sweet)
|Steamed Pork Soup 蒸汤饺 - 8pcs
|$12.00
Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
Sena on Myrtle
409 S. Myrtle, Monrovia
|Summer Steak Salad
|$15.00
seared filet / avocado / charred corn / grape tomato cucumber / cotija / jalapeno-cilantro dressing
|*Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich*
|$12.50
spicy buttermilk fried chicken, havarti cheese, slaw, sriracha mayo, brioche bun. served a la carte.
|Buenos Nachos
|$9.00
spicy beans / three cheeses / cilantro grilled chiles / onion / sour cream
Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia
730 S. MYRTLE AVE, Monrovia
|Watermelon Pineapple
|$7.45
|Mangonada
|$7.95
Pieology 8050
915 W Huntington Drive, Monrovia
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95