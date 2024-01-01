Chilaquiles in Monrovia
Monrovia restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Girasol Cocina Mexicana
Girasol Cocina Mexicana
312 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia
|Side of Chilaquiles
|$7.99
More about Grey & Cash - 425 South Myrtle Avenue
Grey & Cash - 425 South Myrtle Avenue
425 South Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia
|Chilaquiles Rojo
|$15.00
Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our spicy rojo sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.
|Chilaquiles Verde
|$15.00
Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our mild verde sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.