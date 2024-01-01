Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Monrovia

Go
Monrovia restaurants
Toast

Monrovia restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Consumer pic

 

Girasol Cocina Mexicana

312 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Chilaquiles$7.99
More about Girasol Cocina Mexicana
Main pic

 

Grey & Cash - 425 South Myrtle Avenue

425 South Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Rojo$15.00
Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our spicy rojo sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.
Chilaquiles Verde$15.00
Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our mild verde sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.
More about Grey & Cash - 425 South Myrtle Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Monrovia

Burritos

Map

More near Monrovia to explore

West Covina

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Azusa

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1243 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1021 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston