Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Monrovia
/
Monrovia
/
Chili
Monrovia restaurants that serve chili
BurgerIM
1108 So. Fifth Ave., Monrovia
No reviews yet
Sweet Crunchy Chili Garlic Side
$0.79
More about BurgerIM
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Luscious Dumplings
919 W Duarte Rd, Monrovia
Avg 4.2
(1975 reviews)
Chili Oil/自制辣椒油 - 8oz Jar
$9.00
Fresh Chili Oil, Made in house 3 times a week.
Seaweed Salad In Chili & Garlic Sauce/凉拌海带丝
$6.50
Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro.
More about Luscious Dumplings
Browse other tasty dishes in Monrovia
Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Cheese Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Salmon
More near Monrovia to explore
San Gabriel
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
West Covina
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
El Monte
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Azusa
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
South El Monte
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston