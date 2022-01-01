Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Monrovia

Monrovia restaurants
Monrovia restaurants that serve dumplings

Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia image

 

Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia - 730 S. MYRTLE AVE

730 S. MYRTLE AVE, Monrovia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Dumplings$12.95
More about Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia - 730 S. MYRTLE AVE
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Luscious Dumplings - Arcadia

919 W Duarte Rd, Monrovia

Avg 4.2 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings 煎鱼肉饺 - 10pcs$13.50
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.
Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings 蒸鱼饺 - 8pcs$13.00
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.
Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork 蒸蟹肉饺 - 8pcs$14.00
Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
More about Luscious Dumplings - Arcadia

