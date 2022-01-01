Dumplings in Monrovia
Monrovia restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia - 730 S. MYRTLE AVE
Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia - 730 S. MYRTLE AVE
730 S. MYRTLE AVE, Monrovia
|Chicken Dumplings
|$12.95
More about Luscious Dumplings - Arcadia
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Luscious Dumplings - Arcadia
919 W Duarte Rd, Monrovia
|Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings 煎鱼肉饺 - 10pcs
|$13.50
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.
|Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings 蒸鱼饺 - 8pcs
|$13.00
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.
|Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork 蒸蟹肉饺 - 8pcs
|$14.00
Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)