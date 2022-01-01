Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Monrovia

Monrovia restaurants
Monrovia restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken image

 

BurgerIM

1108 So. Fifth Ave., Monrovia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Item pic

 

Sena on Myrtle

409 S. Myrtle, Monrovia

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich*$12.50
spicy buttermilk fried chicken, havarti cheese, slaw, sriracha mayo, brioche bun. served a la carte.
More about Sena on Myrtle

