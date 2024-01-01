Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed dumplings in Monrovia

Go
Monrovia restaurants
Toast

Monrovia restaurants that serve steamed dumplings

Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Luscious Dumplings - Arcadia

919 W Duarte Rd, Monrovia

Avg 4.2 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Yuzu Chicken Soup Dumplings 柚子鸡肉汤饺 - 8pcs$14.50
Made with premium Japanese Yuzu, (Another Original Receipt you wont have anywhere else).
Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings 蒸鱼饺 - 8pcs$13.50
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.
Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork 蒸蟹肉饺 - 8pcs$14.50
Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
More about Luscious Dumplings - Arcadia
Item pic

 

Noodle St Monrovia

120 West Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling$12.80
Steamed Cabbage Dumpling$12.80
More about Noodle St Monrovia

Browse other tasty dishes in Monrovia

Burritos

Pancakes

Beef Noodles

Noodle Soup

Fried Dumplings

Dumplings

Map

More near Monrovia to explore

West Covina

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Azusa

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston