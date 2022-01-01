Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Monsey

Go
Monsey restaurants
Toast

Monsey restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Yemenite Beef Soup
with cube of beef carrots potato
and Yemenite spice flavor
nice and *spicy*
More about Kosher Castle
Item pic

 

KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Soup With Rice$9.00
More about KC Grill House

Browse other tasty dishes in Monsey

Cookies

Chicken Noodles

Brisket

Ball Soup

Salmon

Chicken Soup

Pastrami Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Monsey to explore

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Montvale

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ramsey

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mahwah

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston