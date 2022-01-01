Brisket in Monsey
Monsey restaurants that serve brisket
HAMBURGERS
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
|Brisket Plate
|$29.00
Hot Brisket with Gravy with Mashed Potatoes and Cole Slaw.
|Brisket Burger
|$16.00
Toasted Brioche Bun with 4oz Burger and Pulled Beef, Includes: Pickles, Sautéed Onions, Russian Dressing, BBQ Sauce and a side of French Fries.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$18.00
All Sandwiches served on baguette w pickles & cole slaw choice of wrap, W/W Wrap & W/W baguette
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
|PULLED BRISKET DOUGHNUT
|$12.00
DOUGHNUT WITH PULLED BRISKET GARLIC MAYO,CHOCLATE SAUCE AND CANDID FACON ON TOP
|Pulled Brisket Tacos
|$20.00
3 tacos, pulled Brisket topped with Coleslaw, picked onions & KC Sauce
|Smoked Brisket Nachos
|$23.00
Smoked Brisket on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce.
Served with coleslaw and pickles.