Brisket in Monsey

Monsey restaurants
Monsey restaurants that serve brisket

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Plate$29.00
Hot Brisket with Gravy with Mashed Potatoes and Cole Slaw.
Brisket Burger$16.00
Toasted Brioche Bun with 4oz Burger and Pulled Beef, Includes: Pickles, Sautéed Onions, Russian Dressing, BBQ Sauce and a side of French Fries.
Brisket Sandwich$18.00
All Sandwiches served on baguette w pickles & cole slaw choice of wrap, W/W Wrap & W/W baguette
More about Kosher Castle
KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PULLED BRISKET DOUGHNUT$12.00
DOUGHNUT WITH PULLED BRISKET GARLIC MAYO,CHOCLATE SAUCE AND CANDID FACON ON TOP
Pulled Brisket Tacos$20.00
3 tacos, pulled Brisket topped with Coleslaw, picked onions & KC Sauce
Smoked Brisket Nachos$23.00
Smoked Brisket on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce.
Served with coleslaw and pickles.
More about KC Grill House

