Caesar salad in Monsey

More about Kosher Castle
HAMBURGERS
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
|Dumplings
|$12.00
chicken or beef, fried or steamed.
|Chicken Poppers
|$18.00
breaded in panko bread crumbs fried chicken nuggets in homemade buffalo sauce.
|Sesame Chicken
|$24.00
Battered Fried White Meat Chicken,
With our Sweet Sesame Sauce
Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
More about KC Grill House
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion & BBQ Sauce.
|Castle Sandwich
|$20.00
Fried or grilled Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Pickles & Caste Sauce.
|Schnitzel Sandwich
|$18.00
Breaded Schnitzel, Lettuce Tomato, Pickles & KC Special Sauce.