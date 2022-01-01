Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Monsey

Monsey restaurants
Monsey restaurants that serve caesar salad

Kosher Castle image

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dumplings$12.00
chicken or beef, fried or steamed.
Chicken Poppers$18.00
breaded in panko bread crumbs fried chicken nuggets in homemade buffalo sauce.
Sesame Chicken$24.00
Battered Fried White Meat Chicken,
With our Sweet Sesame Sauce
Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
More about Kosher Castle
KC Grill House image

 

KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Chicken Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion & BBQ Sauce.
Castle Sandwich$20.00
Fried or grilled Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Pickles & Caste Sauce.
Schnitzel Sandwich$18.00
Breaded Schnitzel, Lettuce Tomato, Pickles & KC Special Sauce.
More about KC Grill House

