Chicken noodles in
Monsey
/
Monsey
/
Chicken Noodles
Monsey restaurants that serve chicken noodles
HAMBURGERS
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
Avg 4.3
(850 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
best in town made with real chicken
pcs chicken, carrots
and of course noodles
More about Kosher Castle
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.00
More about KC Grill House
