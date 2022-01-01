Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
Monsey
/
Monsey
/
Corn Dogs
Monsey restaurants that serve corn dogs
HAMBURGERS
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
Avg 4.3
(850 reviews)
Corn Dog
$7.00
CLASSIC BEEF HOT DOUG
BATTERD IN FAMOUSE
CORN BATTER
FRIED TO PERFECTION
SERVED ON STICK
More about Kosher Castle
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
No reviews yet
CORN DOG
$7.00
More about KC Grill House
