Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crepes in
Monsey
/
Monsey
/
Crepes
Monsey restaurants that serve crepes
Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
106 Rte 59, Monsey
No reviews yet
Crepes
$14.95
More about Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
No reviews yet
crepes and ice cream
$14.00
3 crepes choclate,caramel , strawberry , scoop vanilla ice cream
More about KC Grill House
Browse other tasty dishes in Monsey
Vegetable Soup
Turkey Clubs
Garden Salad
Chicken Soup
Buffalo Wings
Salad Bowl
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Monsey to explore
Tarrytown
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Montvale
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Ramsey
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Wyckoff
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2125 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1017 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(778 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(446 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston