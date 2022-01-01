Crispy chicken in Monsey
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
|Crispy Chicken
|$23.00
Batter Fried Chicken in a Sweet Sauce.
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
|Crispy Baby Chicken Pastrami Sandwich
|$25.00
Crispy Fried Baby Chicken, Grilled Pastrami,
On a Burger Bun
With Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing.
Served with a side of French Fries.
|Crispy Baby Chicken Sandwich
|$21.00
Crispy Fried Baby Chicken,
On a Burger Bun
With Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing.
Served with a side of French Fries.