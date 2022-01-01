Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Monsey

Monsey restaurants
Monsey restaurants that serve french fries

atico grill image

 

atico grill

97 Route 59, Monsey

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
French Fries$6.95
More about atico grill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burger Nosh with French Fries and Drink$12.00
2oz Beef Burger, Includes:
Pickles, Onion and Ketchup with a default side of French Fries and a Drink Choice.
(Bread is Hamotzie)
French Fries$5.00
please don't forget to take ketchup and napkins
6 Chicken Fingers with French Fries$12.00
Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders with a default side of French Fries and a Drink Choice.
More about Kosher Castle
Item pic

 

KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy French Fries$8.00
French Fries$7.00
Sweet Potato French Fries$8.00
More about KC Grill House

