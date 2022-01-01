Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Monsey

Monsey restaurants
Monsey restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Kosher Castle image

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast;
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onions with a BBQ Sauce.
Served on a Baguette.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (LS)$15.00
chicken breast marinated in Italian seasoning served on baguette with Lett, tomato, fried onion,& french fries
(hamotzi)
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast;
Topped with Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers with Teriyaki Sauce.
Served on a Baguette.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

 

KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Chicken Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion & BBQ Sauce.
