Nachos in Monsey
Monsey restaurants that serve nachos
More about Kosher Castle
HAMBURGERS
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
|Pulled Beef Nachos
|$20.00
Pulled beef on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapenos, red onions, garlic aioli & BBQ sauce. Served with guacamole and salsa.
|Beef Chili Nachos
|$18.00
corn nachos, fresh ground beef chili with beans topped with diced Tomato ,red onion, corn,
smothered with spicy aioli garlic aioli
pickled jalapenos
More about KC Grill House
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
|Smoked Brisket Nachos
|$23.00
Smoked Brisket on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce.
Served with coleslaw and pickles.
|Pulled Brisket Nachos
|$21.00
Pulled Beef on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce.
Served with coleslaw and pickles.
|Beef Chili & Nachos
|$18.00
Beef Chili and black beans on crispy nachos topped with spicy mayo.
Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.