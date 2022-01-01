Nachos in Monsey

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Monsey restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Beef Nachos$20.00
Pulled beef on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapenos, red onions, garlic aioli & BBQ sauce. Served with guacamole and salsa.
Beef Chili Nachos$18.00
corn nachos, fresh ground beef chili with beans topped with diced Tomato ,red onion, corn,
smothered with spicy aioli garlic aioli
pickled jalapenos
More about Kosher Castle
Item pic

 

KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Nachos$23.00
Smoked Brisket on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce.
Served with coleslaw and pickles.
Pulled Brisket Nachos$21.00
Pulled Beef on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce.
Served with coleslaw and pickles.
Beef Chili & Nachos$18.00
Beef Chili and black beans on crispy nachos topped with spicy mayo.
Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
More about KC Grill House

