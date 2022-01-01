Pastrami sandwiches in Monsey
Monsey restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
More about Kosher Castle
HAMBURGERS
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
|Old Fashion Pastrami Sandwich
|$18.00
|Lean Pastrami Sandwich
|$18.00
All Sandwiches served on baguette w pickles & cole slaw choice of wrap, W/W Wrap & W/W baguette
More about KC Grill House
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
|Pastrami Q Sandwich
|$25.00
Dark Chicken, Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion, & BBQ Sauce.
|Pastrami Chicken Sandwich Platter Box
|$236.00
24 x 6 inch baguettes sandwiches
6 Pastrami + 6 Castle + 4 Zinger +
4 grilled chicken + 4 schnitzel
served with ColeSlaw, Pickles, extra dressing and Utensils
|Pulled Beef Pastrami Sandwich
|$28.00
pulled beef brisket, grilled pastrami, coleslaw & garlic mayo.