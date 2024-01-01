Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Monsey

Go
Monsey restaurants
Toast

Monsey restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

The Hive Cafe

250 New York Highway 59, Airmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne alla vodka$15.99
Housemade Penne alla Vodka
More about The Hive Cafe
a31490f7-1f32-414f-93ba-193bf16b0763 image

 

Primavera Cafe and Restaurant

106 Rte 59, Monsey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne a la Vodka$23.95
Penne pasta in our homemade tomato-cream-vodka sauce
More about Primavera Cafe and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Monsey

Salmon

Map

More near Monsey to explore

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Montvale

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ramsey

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mahwah

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston