Penne in
Monsey
/
Monsey
/
Penne
Monsey restaurants that serve penne
The Hive Cafe
250 New York Highway 59, Airmont
No reviews yet
Penne alla vodka
$15.99
Housemade Penne alla Vodka
More about The Hive Cafe
Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
106 Rte 59, Monsey
No reviews yet
Penne a la Vodka
$23.95
Penne pasta in our homemade tomato-cream-vodka sauce
More about Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
