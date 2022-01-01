Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Monsey

Monsey restaurants
Monsey restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Kosher Castle image

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$15.00
Quinoa, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumbers, Roasted Sweet Potato, Chic Peas, Carrots and choice of dressing.
More about Kosher Castle
Item pic

 

Primavera Cafe and Restaurant

106 Rte 59, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad$21.95
Lettuce, quinoa, red onion, plum tomatoes, persian cucumbers, with feta cheese, olive oil vinaigrette dressing
More about Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
Item pic

 

KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Bowl Salad$16.00
Golden & Red Quinoa, Tomato, Roasted Mushrooms, Corn, Broccoli, Sweet Potato,
Chopped Romaine, Fried Egg & Parsley Sprig, Champagne Vinaigrette
More about KC Grill House

