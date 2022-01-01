Quinoa salad in Monsey
Monsey restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
|Quinoa Salad
|$15.00
Quinoa, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumbers, Roasted Sweet Potato, Chic Peas, Carrots and choice of dressing.
Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
106 Rte 59, Monsey
|Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
|$21.95
Lettuce, quinoa, red onion, plum tomatoes, persian cucumbers, with feta cheese, olive oil vinaigrette dressing