Steak sandwiches in Monsey

Monsey restaurants
Monsey restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Kosher Castle image

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sino Rib-Steak Sandwich$19.00
HALF LB RIB EYE GRILLED
SERVED WITH lettuce, tomato,carmalized onion
in our famous Sino sauce
on a baguette (hamotozi)
Philly Steak Sandwich$20.00
Thin Shaved Rib Eye Steak Grilled with Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes, served on Choice of Bread with Lettuce, Spicy Mayo and a hint of Sweet Chili.
Montreal Steak Sandwich$22.00
Sliced Rib-Eye with special Montreal seasoning stuffed with Potato Hash, Lettuce, Fried Onion, Ketchup and Russian Dressing.
Item pic

 

KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rib Steak Sandwich$20.00
Lettuce, Caramelized Onions & Garlic Aioli.
Crispy Fried Rib Eye Steak Sandwich$25.00
Thinly sliced Ribeye Steak, Breaded & Fried, pickle, Tomato, Garlic Aioli & Sweet Chili.
Steak & Popper Sandwich$27.00
Fried steak strips, Chicken poppers with buffalo sauce, onion rings, coleslaw, zinger Sauce & Garlic aioli
