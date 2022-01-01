Steak sandwiches in Monsey
Monsey restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
|Sino Rib-Steak Sandwich
|$19.00
HALF LB RIB EYE GRILLED
SERVED WITH lettuce, tomato,carmalized onion
in our famous Sino sauce
on a baguette (hamotozi)
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$20.00
Thin Shaved Rib Eye Steak Grilled with Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes, served on Choice of Bread with Lettuce, Spicy Mayo and a hint of Sweet Chili.
|Montreal Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
Sliced Rib-Eye with special Montreal seasoning stuffed with Potato Hash, Lettuce, Fried Onion, Ketchup and Russian Dressing.
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
|Rib Steak Sandwich
|$20.00
Lettuce, Caramelized Onions & Garlic Aioli.
|Crispy Fried Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
|$25.00
Thinly sliced Ribeye Steak, Breaded & Fried, pickle, Tomato, Garlic Aioli & Sweet Chili.
|Steak & Popper Sandwich
|$27.00
Fried steak strips, Chicken poppers with buffalo sauce, onion rings, coleslaw, zinger Sauce & Garlic aioli