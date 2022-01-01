Tacos in Monsey

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

atico grill image

 

atico grill

97 Route 59, Monsey

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pulled Beef Tacos$23.95
4 soft flour shell tacos with pulled beef, avocado, crispy onions, purple cabbage, cilantro, and sweet lemon mayo.
More about atico grill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Beef Tacos$20.00
3 Soft shell tacos stuff with Pulled beef, Cole Slaw BBQ sauce, Purple Cabbage, Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onions.
Hard Shell Tacos$20.00
2 Tacos filled with a Choice of Steak, Chicken or Pulled Beef, with Purple Cabbage, Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion, Cole Slaw and BBQ Sauce.
More about Kosher Castle
Item pic

 

KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Brisket Tacos$20.00
3 tacos, pulled Brisket topped with Coleslaw, picked onions & KC Sauce
Beef Tacos$20.00
3 tacos , freshly seared lime beef topped with onion & garlic pesto.
Smoked Brisket Tacos$22.00
More about KC Grill House

