Tacos in Monsey

atico grill
97 Route 59, Monsey
|Pulled Beef Tacos
|$23.95
4 soft flour shell tacos with pulled beef, avocado, crispy onions, purple cabbage, cilantro, and sweet lemon mayo.
HAMBURGERS
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
|Pulled Beef Tacos
|$20.00
3 Soft shell tacos stuff with Pulled beef, Cole Slaw BBQ sauce, Purple Cabbage, Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onions.
|Hard Shell Tacos
|$20.00
2 Tacos filled with a Choice of Steak, Chicken or Pulled Beef, with Purple Cabbage, Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion, Cole Slaw and BBQ Sauce.