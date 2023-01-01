Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Monsey

Monsey restaurants
Monsey restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Sushi a La Carte - Monsey

455 route 306, monsey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Sandwich$13.95
More about Sushi a La Carte - Monsey
Item pic

 

Primavera Cafe and Restaurant

106 Rte 59, Monsey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Primavera Sandwich$13.95
Tuna primavera, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes
More about Primavera Cafe and Restaurant

