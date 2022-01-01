Go
Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi

Local place, Great Food, Friendly Service!

235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Breast$8.00
Unsweetened Tea$2.00
Crab Rangoon Rolls$9.50
Crab, scallions, black sesame seeds, jalapenos and cream cheese, hand-rolled and fried in crispy wrappers. Served with house-made, sweet-chili shrimp sauce. 2 big pieces per order.
Milk Teas$3.95
Race City Roll$11.00
The Nirvana Roll$10.00
Fried Cheesecake Roll$6.95
Zeffy Roll$10.00
Jumbo Shrimp$9.00
Sweet Tea$2.00
Location

Mooresville NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
