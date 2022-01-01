Monsoon Indian Bistro
Every one of their entrees is complex yet seasoned and textured subtly. Great Indian cuisine at your service. Delightful experience.
273 Great Road
Location
Acton MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
