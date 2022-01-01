Go
Monsoon Siam 2

Authentic Thai Food

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109

Popular Items

CIGAR ROLLS$4.00
Peas, potatoes and onions seasoned with curry powder, deep-fried, and served with sweet and sour sauce.
DRUNKEN NOODLE ***$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in spicy garlic sauce with , bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red bell peppers, green chillis, and onions.
KAO PAD$12.00
Soy base white rice stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, onions, carrots, peas, scallions, and tomatoes.
PAD SEE EAW$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, chineese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
FRESH ROLLS$6.00
Lettuce, avocado and carrots wrapped with rice paper, served with special Tamarind peanut sauce.
Panang Curry (GF)$12.00
Choice of meat cooked with special panang curry sauce with red bell peppers and basil leaf.
Squash Curry (GF)$14.00
Steamed squash, choice of meat cooked with green or red curry, red pepper, and basil.
PAD CASHEW NUT*$12.00
Choice of meat sauteed with cashew nuts and onions, sprinkled with scallions in a sweet chili paste sauce.
PAD THAI (GF)$12.00
Thailand's traditional noodle dish, stir-fried thin rice noodles with bean sprout, scallions, egg and crushed peanuts.
SPRING ROLLS$5.00
Our veggie rolls deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Location

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109

Madison WI

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
