Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering

Family owned seafood market, take out, & catering. BR's best kept secret.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

12740 Florida Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)

Popular Items

Boudin Balls
served with remoulade sauce. Choice of 3 or 10.
Half & Half Box$14.99
Choose 2 fried seafoods. Served with fries, two hushpuppies, tartar sauce and your choice of coleslaw or cajun potato salad
Fried Fish Strips
with tartar sauce, no sides. Choice of half-pound (8 strips) or pound (16 strips).
Randy's Special$16.99
Fried fish fillet, over rice, topped with cup of crawfish etouffee, served with toasted poboy bread & side salad
Trio Box$14.99
3 fish strips, 3 butterflied shrimp, 3 oysters, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.
Shrimp Box$13.99
8 butterflied shrimp, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.
Fried Okra$4.99
One size.
Crawfish Etouffee
Made in house, served over rice.
[Quart of etouffee includes 1 pint of rice on the side.]
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

12740 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge LA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

