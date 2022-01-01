Go
Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$12.24
Strips of fresh chicken tenderloins with a light flaky breading served with coleslaw & your choice of side.
Holy Cow Dip$11.24
Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss on a hoagie served with au jus.
Double roast beef for 2.79
Greek Gyro$12.04
A warm pita topped with seasoned beef, lettuce, taziki sauce, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Southern Mac$13.24
Shell pasta smothered in cheese sauce with fried chicken & bacon.
Salad Wraps$13.24
Your choice of the following salads: Chicken Caesar, Oriental Chicken, or Buffalo Chicken wrapped in a whole grain tortilla served with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or soup. Substitute sweet fries for .79¢
Hickory Burger$13.74
Tangy BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese.
Fish n' Chips (1/2 Order)$13.04
Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.24
Topped with bacon & cheddar cheese.
Fried Enchilada Bites$10.54
Our own house-made enchiladas cut into pieces, deep-fried & served with our enchilada sauce, sour cream & salsa.
Red Rooster$13.24
Shell pasta smothered in cheese sauce with spicy buffalo fried chicken & bacon.
Location

113 N Broadway

Billings MT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
