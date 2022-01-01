Go
  • Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2021 South Ave W • $$

Avg 4.3 (709 reviews)

Popular Items

GF 2pc Fish & Chips$14.99
Cheese Burger$11.99
Philly Cheese Stk Wrap$11.99
thin sliced Certified Angus Beef ® steak smothered with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted American cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla.
Lg California Cobb$11.99
hand chopped greens topped with diced tomatoes, black olives, Cajun chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, croutons, egg crumbles and fresh diced avocado.
French Dip$12.49
thin sliced, juicy Certified Angus Beef ® roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, piled on a steak roll, served with au jus for dipping.
Chicken Fried Steak$12.99
a Certified Angus Beef ® steak breaded and fried golden brown, served with potato browns with country gravy and a side salad.
Chicken Fingers$12.99
hand dipped chicken fried crispy golden brown. choose one of our dipping sauces: ranch, Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, sweet chili sauce, honey mustard and chipotle aioli.
Cajun Burger$12.99
a juicy Certified Angus Beef ® burger cooked with cajun spices, topped with sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese, bacon and fresh avocado slices, garnished with fresh tomatoes, fresh, crispy shredded lettuce and smokey chipotle mayo.
Whiskey Jack BBQ Burger$12.39
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce and a juicy Certified Angus Beef ® burger, melted cheddar cheese and a crispy onion ring served on a toasted bun with fresh, crispy shredded lettuce, ripe tomatoes and chipotle mayo.
Santa Fe Burger$12.39
a juicy Certified Angus Beef ® burger topped with pepperjack cheese and crisp bacon strips on a toasted Wheat Montana bun, dressed with chipotle mayo, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh, crispy shredded lettuce and salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2021 South Ave W

Missoula MT

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
