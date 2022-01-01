Go
Montana Reds

Locally sourced Meat, Fry's and Buns!!! You are about to experience the best burger in town. Hands Down!

PO Box 4115

Popular Items

POBLANO CHEESEBURGER$12.00
1/3lb local ground beef patty, smoked roasted poblano pepper,
pepper jack cheese, house sauce, caramelized onions, pickle, lettuce, tomato
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$12.00
1/3 lb local ground beef patty, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese,
house sauce, caramelized onions, pickle, lettuce, tomato
CHEESEBURGER$10.00
1/3 lb local ground beef patty, cheddar cheese,
house sauce, caramelized onions, pickle,
lettuce, tomato
HAND CUT FRIES$4.00
Locally sourced Potatoes!
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER$12.00
1/3 lb local ground beef patty, house smoked bacon,
cheddar cheese, house sauce, house made bbq sauce
caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Location

Helena MT

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
